One on one with Bishop Weisenburger, soon to be leader of Catholic Diocese of Tucson

“I think for me, the greatest joy has been to meet people from all around our diocese, 43,000 square miles, I visited every parish, I’ve been in every school, in every catholic institution and to see the commitment and the dedication of the people who serve the church and this local church has been truly an inspiration,” said Kicanas.
“I think for me, the greatest joy has been to meet people from all around our diocese, 43,000 square miles, I visited every parish, I’ve been in every school, in every catholic institution and to see the commitment and the dedication of the people who serve the church and this local church has been truly an inspiration,” said Kicanas.
On Wednesday history will be made when a new Bishop is installed to lead the Catholic People of Southern Arizona. Some students in Tucson have been learning about the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson and the installation process. Students at St. Augustine High School have been studying the history of the fairly new diocese and the man now chosen to lead it - Bishop Edward Weisenberger from Salina, Kansas. Stephanie Rambaran, the Director ...
On Wednesday history will be made when a new Bishop is installed to lead the Catholic People of Southern Arizona. Some students in Tucson have been learning about the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson and the installation process. Students at St. Augustine High School have been studying the history of the
Graduate students at the University of Arizona will be taking a stand against President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan. They, along with thousands of students across the country, plan to walk out of class Wednesday morning. Graduate students said they're very concerned about how affordable a graduate education will be if this tax plan moves forward. University of Arizona graduate student Cari Tusing said she would like to see this part of t...
Graduate students at the University of Arizona will be taking a stand against President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan. They, along with thousands of students across the country, plan to walk out of class Wednesday morning. Graduate students said they're very concerned about how affordable a gr
Tuesday night's special evening Vesper prayer service was a chance for southern Arizonans to say goodbye to a man they've come to know for more than 15 years.
Tuesday night's special evening Vesper prayer service was a chance for southern Arizonans to say goodbye to a man they've come to know for more than 15 years.
Bishop Weisenburger, who is also a canon lawyer, says he first wants to learn about the community, the parishes and its people.
Bishop Weisenburger, who is also a canon lawyer, says he first wants to learn about the community, the parishes and its people.
"I really appreciate it, Mike," she said with tear in her eyes to our cameras. "Everybody is just doing so much for me and I really appreciate it because I’m going through so much."
"I really appreciate it, Mike," she said with tear in her eyes to our cameras. "Everybody is just doing so much for me and I really appreciate it because I’m going through so much."
The Community Problems Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects believed to have stolen cigarettes from a Circle K on West Valencia Road.
The Community Problems Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects believed to have stolen cigarettes from a Circle K on West Valencia Road.
Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.
Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.
The restaurant apologized and says it is reviewing its training procedures on alcohol safety.
The restaurant apologized and says it is reviewing its training procedures on alcohol safety.
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.
A child trying to kill a bed bug is responsible for setting an apartment fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage.
A child trying to kill a bed bug is responsible for setting an apartment fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage.
Calls for the resignation of Rep. John Conyers are increasing after another staffer of the veteran lawmaker accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.
Calls for the resignation of Rep. John Conyers are increasing after another staffer of the veteran lawmaker accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.
An Ohio police officer accidentally shot his partner with a stun gun while they tried to arrest a suspect.
An Ohio police officer accidentally shot his partner with a stun gun while they tried to arrest a suspect.