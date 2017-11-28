Prescribed burn scheduled for Fort Huachuca - Tucson News Now

Prescribed burn scheduled for Fort Huachuca

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Fort Huachuca Public Affairs Office) (Source: Fort Huachuca Public Affairs Office)
FORT HUACHUCA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Residents on or near Fort Huachuca should not be worried if they see smoke in the skies around the base on Wednesday, Nov. 29, it is just a prescribed burn. 

According to a release from the base's Public Affairs Office, the U.S. Forest Service and crews from Ft. Huachuca will be burning some 40 acres of land in the Range 1B area. This burn is to reduce the chance of fire during a live fire exercise scheduled for December. 

The burn will begin at 7;30 a.m., with the majority of smoke being visible in the morning and tapering off by the evening.  

Wednesday's burn will be conducted on the ridge just south of the burn that was conducted last week, to consume some of the previously unburned areas and to extend the blackline for the upcoming live fire. 

