PCSD searching for suspects in two cigarette thefts

The Community Problems Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects believed to have stolen cigarettes from a convenience store on West Valencia Road.

PCSD deputies responded to the report of a theft on Oct. 2 at a Circle K at 3280 West Valencia Road. When they arrived at the scene the deputies learned three men had jumped over the counter and began putting cigarettes and alcohol into pillow cases, then they fled toward a nearby apartment complex.

According to PCSD the same three men entered the same Circle K on Oct. 8, this time taking only cigarettes before they fled the store.

The three suspects, all male are described as Hispanic, between the ages of 16 and 20 years old, from 5-foot-6 to 6-foot tall with thin builds. During both incidents the suspects wore bandanas over their faces.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, those who would like to remain anonymous can submit their tip via 88Crime.org.

