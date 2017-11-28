Arizona AG: Grand jury indicts 5 in a credit card fraud ring

Authorities say an Arizona grand jury has indicted five people in a credit card fraud ring.
The Community Problems Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects believed to have stolen cigarettes from a Circle K on West Valencia Road.
The first incident occurred on Sept. 7, at 9:35 p.m. when a man walked into the Circle K at 4965 West Ajo Highway, went behind the counter and stole several scratch off lottery tickets.
Authorities said a man and woman robbed separate banks at the same time in Tucson on Friday, Nov. 24.
"Research the companies before you look into them. Because that was my mistake. I just applied. I didn't look into what this law firm was," Samantha Thrall said.
Lauer's sexual misbehavior started when he and the colleague were on assignment at the Sochi Olympics in 2014 and continued after that assignment.
Four people have been killed in the Seminole Heights neighborhood of Tampa since early October.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.
Ten years ago SeaWorld Ohio closed permanently in Aurora and through the lens of a former employee you can see the deterioration of the forgotten theme park.
The restaurant apologized and says it is reviewing its training procedures on alcohol safety.
In response to the launch, Trump said the United States will "take care of it." He told reporters after the launch: "It is a situation that we will handle." He did not elaborate.
A child trying to kill a bed bug is responsible for setting an apartment fire that displaced eight people and caused $300,000 in damage.
Calls for the resignation of Rep. John Conyers are increasing after another staffer of the veteran lawmaker accused him of making unwanted sexual advances toward her.
An Ohio police officer accidentally shot his partner with a stun gun while they tried to arrest a suspect.
