APP EXTRA: Full interview with Bishop Edward Weisenburger - Tucson News Now

APP EXTRA: Full interview with Bishop Edward Weisenburger

By Angelica Carrillo, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Exclusive interview with Bishop Edward Weisenberger, soon to be leader of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson. (Source: Tucson News Now) Exclusive interview with Bishop Edward Weisenberger, soon to be leader of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson. (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Final preparations are underway for a historic event happening in Southern Arizona.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, the Roman Catholic Diocese of Tucson will install its seventh new leader – Bishop Edward Weisenburger.

Tucson News Now spoke to the new bishop for an exclusive interview ahead of the installation ceremony.

Read more about Weisenburger HERE.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • UA grad students protesting President Trump's tax plan

    UA grad students protesting President Trump's tax plan

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 10:03 AM EST2017-11-29 15:03:47 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Graduate students at the University of Arizona will be taking a stand against President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan. They, along with thousands of students across the country, plan to walk out of class Wednesday morning. Graduate students said they're very concerned about how affordable a graduate education will be if this tax plan moves forward. University of Arizona graduate student Cari Tusing said she would like to see this part of t...

    Graduate students at the University of Arizona will be taking a stand against President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan. They, along with thousands of students across the country, plan to walk out of class Wednesday morning. Graduate students said they're very concerned about how affordable a gr

  • Parishioners pay homage on Tucson Bishop's final night

    Parishioners pay homage on Tucson Bishop's final night

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 11:58 PM EST2017-11-29 04:58:54 GMT
    Tucson says goodbye to Bishop Kicanas (Source: Tucson News Now)Tucson says goodbye to Bishop Kicanas (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Tuesday night's special evening Vesper prayer service was a chance for southern Arizonans to say goodbye to a man they've come to know for more than 15 years. 

    Tuesday night's special evening Vesper prayer service was a chance for southern Arizonans to say goodbye to a man they've come to know for more than 15 years. 

  • One on one with Bishop Weisenburger, soon to be leader of Catholic Diocese of Tucson

    One on one with Bishop Weisenburger, soon to be leader of Catholic Diocese of Tucson

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 10:18 PM EST2017-11-29 03:18:59 GMT
    Exclusive interview with Bishop Edward Weisenberger, soon to be leader of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson. (Source: Tucson News Now)Exclusive interview with Bishop Edward Weisenberger, soon to be leader of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Bishop Weisenburger, who is also a canon lawyer, says he first wants to learn about the community, the parishes and its people. 

    Bishop Weisenburger, who is also a canon lawyer, says he first wants to learn about the community, the parishes and its people. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly