Sales Tax Advisory Committee sets public outreach schedule - Tucson News Now

Sales Tax Advisory Committee sets public outreach schedule

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sales Tax Advisory Committee has scheduled seven public meetings around the county in December and January to the give the public a chance to provide feedback on whether the Board of Supervisors should adopt a countywide sales tax. State law allows county boards of supervisors to enact up to a half-cent-per-dollar sales tax via a unanimous board vote.

The Board of Supervisors created the committee to answer three questions:

  1. Should the Board adopt a half-cent sales tax for the purposes of accelerating road repair throughout the County, including within cities and towns?
  2. Should the Board use any portion of the revenues from a sales tax to reduce County primary property taxes? 
  3. Should the sales tax be permanent or temporary?

The public meeting schedule is:

  • Dec. 7 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Cienega High School (Student Union) 12775 E Mary Ann Cleveland Way 
  • Dec. 14 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.  (Hearing follows the Sales Tax Advisory Committee meeting) at Kirk-Bear Canyon Library 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road
  • Jan. 9 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Hearing follows the Sales Tax Advisory Committee meeting) at El Pueblo Activity Center (Multi-purpose Room) Richard Ortiz Barker Regional Complex
  • 101 W. Irvington Road
  • Jan. 10 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Quincie Douglas Center 1575 E. 36th St.
  • Jan. 17 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at Las Campanas Social Center (Cottonwood Room) 565 W. Belltower Drive in Green Valley
  • Jan. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Picture Rocks Community Center 5615 N. Sanders Road
  • Jan. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Library 7800 N. Schisler Drive

If members of the public are unable to attend any of the public meetings, they can still provide the committee feedback at www.pima.gov/salestax and clicking on the feedback link. The feedback link asks the same three questions the Sales Tax Committee has been charged with answering. 

Pima County is the only county in Arizona without a sales tax, which is why the county’s primary property tax rate is the highest in the state. The sales tax could be used to replace property tax revenue, lowering property taxes throughout the county. However, the impetus for the Sales Tax Committee was to determine if it is a better source of revenue to pay for over $1 billion in road repairs regionwide. The county is currently using a new property tax to pay for local road repairs, but it only raises about $20 million a year. The full half-cent sales tax allowed by the state would raise about $80 million a year. 

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • UA grad students protesting President Trump's tax plan

    UA grad students protesting President Trump's tax plan

    Wednesday, November 29 2017 10:03 AM EST2017-11-29 15:03:47 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    Graduate students at the University of Arizona will be taking a stand against President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan. They, along with thousands of students across the country, plan to walk out of class Wednesday morning. Graduate students said they're very concerned about how affordable a graduate education will be if this tax plan moves forward. University of Arizona graduate student Cari Tusing said she would like to see this part of t...

    Graduate students at the University of Arizona will be taking a stand against President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan. They, along with thousands of students across the country, plan to walk out of class Wednesday morning. Graduate students said they're very concerned about how affordable a gr

  • Parishioners pay homage on Tucson Bishop's final night

    Parishioners pay homage on Tucson Bishop's final night

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 11:58 PM EST2017-11-29 04:58:54 GMT
    Tucson says goodbye to Bishop Kicanas (Source: Tucson News Now)Tucson says goodbye to Bishop Kicanas (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Tuesday night's special evening Vesper prayer service was a chance for southern Arizonans to say goodbye to a man they've come to know for more than 15 years. 

    Tuesday night's special evening Vesper prayer service was a chance for southern Arizonans to say goodbye to a man they've come to know for more than 15 years. 

  • One on one with Bishop Weisenburger, soon to be leader of Catholic Diocese of Tucson

    One on one with Bishop Weisenburger, soon to be leader of Catholic Diocese of Tucson

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 10:18 PM EST2017-11-29 03:18:59 GMT
    Exclusive interview with Bishop Edward Weisenberger, soon to be leader of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson. (Source: Tucson News Now)Exclusive interview with Bishop Edward Weisenberger, soon to be leader of the Catholic Diocese of Tucson. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Bishop Weisenburger, who is also a canon lawyer, says he first wants to learn about the community, the parishes and its people. 

    Bishop Weisenburger, who is also a canon lawyer, says he first wants to learn about the community, the parishes and its people. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly