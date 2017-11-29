UA grad students protesting President Trump's tax plan - Tucson News Now

UA grad students protesting President Trump's tax plan

By Cynthia Washington, Multimedia Journalist
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Graduate students at the University of Arizona will be taking a stand against President Donald Trump’s tax reform plan.

They, along with thousands of students across the country, plan to walk out of class Wednesday morning.

Graduate students said they're very concerned about how affordable a graduate education will be if this tax plan moves forward.

University of Arizona graduate student Cari Tusing said she would like to see this part of the plan removed or revised.

She and others are not happy that this version of the plan would make their stipends taxable.

She said the plan, as it stands, makes graduate school unaffordable.

“It would mean that I would to drop out of graduate school, I wouldn’t be able to afford it and I’m not from a family that would be willing to bankroll me,” she said.

“I’m an adult and I would have to go out and leave this career.”

Since this tax plan is widely supported by republicans, Tucson News Now reached out to the University of Arizona College Republicans and the Pima County GOP for a statement.

David Eppihimer, Chairman of Pima County GOP, gave the following statement:

I have no statement about the tax plan other than support for the President."

University of Arizona College Republicans did not respond.

