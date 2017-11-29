Multiple agencies investigate fatal agent-involved shooting west - Tucson News Now

Multiple agencies investigate fatal agent-involved shooting west of Tucson

By Tucson News Now Staff
PIMA COUNTY, AZ ( Tucson News Now) -

A Border Patrol agent was involved in a shooting west of Tucson on Wednesday, Nov. 29, that left one man dead.

According to a news release from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the incident happened just before noon in a remote area of the Baboquivari Mountains west of Three Points.

An agent discharged his sidearm, hitting a man who was "assaultive," according to the release.

The man was one of several in a group. Agents took three members of the group into custody and were searching for others in the area.

The FBI, CBP's Office of Professional Responsibility, and the Tohono O'odham Nation police are investigating the incident.

No further details were immediately available.

