PACC declares Black Fur-day adoption event a success

While many people were looking for the best shopping deals, others were adopting their new 'fur'ever friend during the Pima Animal Care Center's Black Fur-day adoption event.

According to PACC 247 pets - 149 dogs, puppies and 98 cats and kittens found their new homes during the four day event from Friday to Monday. The majority of those adopted were during adoption parties at the Silverbell shelter and Central Pet in Amado, as well as at two Petco stores in Tucson.

“We are incredibly grateful for the community who helped us by adopting, fostering and spreading the word about our Black Fur-Day events,” said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach, in a recent release. “Without you and the generous funding we received from the Petco Foundation, none of this would have been possible.”

These special adoption parties were held thanks to a $15,000 grant from the Petco Foundation. In addition to bringing home their new furry friend, adopters got a goodie bag that included leashes, toys, and even pet food.

There are still pets looking for their new families, according to a PACC release, there are 429 remaining at the shelter.

“As the holidays approach, we are hoping to find every pet a loving family. We need the community’s help to get cats and dogs out of the shelter and into adoptive and foster homes,” Auerbach said.

PACC plans to begin transitioning to the new facility mid-December and would like to find new homes for many of its pets before then.

So, if you’re considering a new addition to the family, now’s the time.

Look for adoptable pets at PACC’s shelter or three offsite adoption locations.

There’s also foster opportunities for those who are not ready for a full-time commitment. Learn more at pima.gov/animalcare.

