Teens arrested after human smuggling attempt goes wrong

By Tucson News Now Staff
Car crashes after running immigration checkpoint near Green Valley. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) Car crashes after running immigration checkpoint near Green Valley. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A 17-year-old from Tucson was arrested by Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector, after he fled an immigration checkpoint on I-19 on Tuesday night, Nov. 28.  

According to a release, the teen's vehicle was pulled for secondary inspection after a CBP canine alerted agents to an odor it was trained to detect. The driver quickly fled the checkpoint and was pursued by BP agents until losing control and flipping the vehicle just outside Green Valley. 

As BP agents were attending the driver, they found a 16-year-old from Mexico hiding in the vehicle's trunk.  Both teens were arrested - the 17-year-old for human smuggling and the 16-year-old for immigration violations.

