Zip line used in attempt to smuggle drugs across border

By Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
DOUGLAS, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Border Patrol agents with the Douglas Station seized 10 bundles of marijuana and arrested a person after they attempted to smuggle drugs across the border using a zip line on Wednesday, Nov. 29. 

Agents using surveillance technology detected the suspect who was only a few feet from the border. According to a CBP release, the suspect was attempting to hide in a vacant lot on the east side of Douglas. When agents arrived at the scene they found the drug bundles and an 18-year-old suspect identified as a resident of Douglas. 

After a search of the area, BP agents reported finding a zip line attached to a tall building south of the border in Agua Prieta, Sonora, Mexico. BP agents notified law enforcement in Mexico, who then searched the area at the zip line's point of origin. They reported finding no other suspects. 

The bundles of marijuana, weighing more than 240 pounds with an estimated value of $120,000, were seized and brought to the Douglas Station for processing. The suspect was arrested and is facing federal smuggling charges and will remain in custody pending further disposition, according to the CBP release. 

