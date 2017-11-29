Loud explosions, rumbles, and shaking felt across southern AZ

The mystery continues to grow as to what is causing loud booms felt and heard across southern Arizona, from Oro Valley to Picture Rocks, and Douglas to Nogales.

Tucson News Now has been inundated with calls, e-mails, and Facebook messages from hundreds of people who say they've been feeling rumbles and hearing loud explosion-type sounds.

Two prominent events have happened two days in a row. Tuesday night, Nov. 28 people reported hearing and feeling something between 8 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. There was another just after 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 29.

Some report the windows on their homes rattled so badly they thought they were going to break. Jim Hughson wrote, "We heard it on the NE side of town. Sounded like someone throwing boulders in a huge dumpster. Crazy."

Pamela Sutherland Monke wrote, "We are out by Casino Del Sol, it was loud and it shook the house, rattled windows and everything hanging on the walls. It was enough to make the ground shake and frighten our dog."

A All Red wrote, "Loud booms at about 3:15 p.m.: This is the 2nd time in 2 weeks I have a heard a series of loud booms/rumbles that sound like some kind of explosions. Doesn't sound like typical sonic boom, but has a similar intensity, like thunderous, but not quite thunder. One particularly loud boom seemed to have a vibration in my feet. Heard and felt in St David, Benson, Tombstone, Cascabel via our local FB page reports."

But what could they be? Sonic booms? Earthquakes? Mining operations? We've made calls to military installations to see if they were sonic booms but no aircraft reported conducting one. We have also checked with Asarco Mine and are waiting to hear back.

Tuesday night's activity was strong enough to be picked up by the seismic monitoring station at the University of Arizona Geosciences Department. Assistant Professor Eric Kiser says it happened between 8:11 p.m. and 8:12 p.m., "The seismology group looked at that waveforms today, but it is difficult to determine what the source is using one seismic station. Generally, we would expect a sonic boom to not be as impulsive as this signal. A mine blast could be the source, but I would be surprised if they were blasting that late. It would be useful to compare this seismic record to the seismic record next time an event is felt."

If you experienced any of these events, please leave a comment on Dan Marries’ Facebook page so he can forward your reports to the Geosciences Department in an effort to try and figure out what's causing this mysterious phenomenon.

