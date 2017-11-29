Coronado National Forest offers opportunity for Sabino Canyon shuttle system

The Coronado National Forest Supervisor has signed the decision for the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area Shuttle System Environmental Assessment.

The decision to select Alternative #2, issuance of a special use permit for operation and maintenance of a shuttle system consistent with the design features specified in the Final Decision Notice and Finding of No Significant Impact for the shuttle system, is based on how a public transportation system would best contribute to the vision of retaining the rich natural environment and heritage of the area while providing a diversity of recreation opportunities and a visitor experience where the sounds and sense of nature dominate.

The Forest issued a prospectus and request for applications for a shuttle system to for the Sabino Canyon Recreation Area on November 28, 2017. The prospectus solicits applications for operation of the shuttle system under a special use permit. The selected applicant will be responsible for all operations and maintenance of the shuttle system consistent with the prospectus. The prospectus and all appendices are available on the Coronado National Forest’s website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/coronado .

The prospectus offers two routes for the shuttle system: Sabino Canyon and Bear Canyon, both premier natural areas in southern Arizona. Sabino and Bear Canyons are located on the Santa Catalina Ranger District of the Coronado National Forest, approximately 15 miles northeast of downtown Tucson, Arizona.

The Forest will host an informational meeting and tour of the site on Dec. 12, from 10 a.m. to noon. An itinerary for the site visit and responses to questions raised and information shared during the site visit will be posted on the website, listed above.

Applicants will have until January 12, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. mountain standard time to submit a complete application. Detailed information on this business opportunity, applicable Forest Service policies, the special use permit for the shuttle system, and application and post-selection requirements is available in the prospectus.

Requests for alternative formats (compact disc or hardcopy) should be directed to Mindi Lehew, Coronado National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 300 West Congress Street, Tucson, AZ 85701, (520) 388-8352 or mllehew@fs.fed.us.

Questions regarding the prospectus should be directed to Amanda Walker at (970) 318-6866 or amandawalker@fs.fed.us.

