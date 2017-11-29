Coronado National Forest offers opportunity for Sabino Canyon shuttle system

This time of the year, rattlesnakes can be found coiled up in the corners, along the edges and under containers in your garage.
The mystery continues to grow as to what is causing loud booms felt and heard across southern Arizona, from Oro Valley to Picture Rocks, and Douglas to Nogales.
On Wednesday morning, Nov. 29 Border Patrol agents with the Douglas Station seized 10 bundles of marijuana and arrested a person after they attempted to smuggle drugs across the border using a zip line.
"This is the best purchase I've ever made," her fiancé Andre Villarreal said, from work, using the two-way audio on the security system. It's coming in handy right around the holidays.
A 17-year-old from Tucson was arrested by Border Patrol agents from the Tucson Sector, after he fled an immigration checkpoint on I-19 on Tuesday night, Nov. 28.
In a statement read on the 'Today' show Thursday morning, fired host Matt Lauer apologized a day after it was made public he'd been fired for alleged sexual misconduct.
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.
Both parents pleaded not guilty to felony charges of cruelty to or neglect of a child.
Matt Lauer made overt sexual overtures to multiple women colleagues at NBC, the Variety story alleges.
A dog being reunited with her owner is giving a happy ending to a tragic story.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.
Former ‘Today Show’ host Matt Lauer released a statement Thursday, a day after he was fired for sexual misconduct allegations. There are no words to express my sorrow and regret for the pain I have caused others by words and actions...” the statement began. Lauer also states that some of the allegations are “untrue or mischaracterized,” but admitted there is enough truth to the claims to make him “embarrassed and ashamed.” A statement fro...
A woman took to social media after she felt she was shamed for breastfeeding her baby at Disneyland in California. Her post has gone viral.
A man has been taken into custody after the Coryell County Sheriff's Office said he told an informant that he murdered a man he believed to be a child molester.
Law enforcement in Decatur County is investigating a former Bainbridge Teacher who is accused of assaulting a 6-year-old student with autism. Investigators say this happened at the Pathways Educational Program in Bainbridge.
