'Porch pirate' strikes and neighborhood responds

It's a feeling of comfort for Tanya Allen to know she's keeping a watchful eye from eight security cameras that are strategically placed around her home.

"This is the best purchase I've ever made," her fiancé Andre Villarreal said, from work, using the two-way audio on the security system.

It's coming in handy right around the holidays.

"If something does happen we can at least some way assist in helping find out what exactly happened and who did it," Allen said.

Something did happen, to her, in her southeast Tucson home near East Irvington Road and South Camino Seco.

The Christmas gift Allen said she bought for her brother-in-law didn't survive half an hour on her doorstep on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

She said it was delivered at 12:17 p.m. and she got a notification on her phone at 12:40 p.m. She sent her sister, who lives across the street, a text message asking her to grab the package but it was already gone.

The security footage shows a woman get out of the passenger seat of a silver compact SUV, grab the box from the front door, and drive away.

"In broad daylight. Broad daylight," Allen said.

After watching the replay, Allen said she caught the thief take a glance at her security signs that are placed in the gravel on their property and still made her way to the front door.

She said thieves are becoming more brazen because of a disregard for the law.

"Normally, when stuff like this happens, people don't get caught," Allen explained. "They don't even get a slap on the wrist. So she's probably like, 'okay, well, even if they do see me nothing's going to happen'. So it's frustrating."

She now has a sign strategically placed on her front door, asking the delivery service to please help out the cause and walk the package over to her sister's house across the street. She has also filed a police report.

Tucson Police Department Sergeant Pete Dugan told Tucson News Now that detectives have been assigned to the case, but no arrest has been made yet.

Allen said she is getting help from neighbors who are fed up with the crime, and they believe the suspect lives in the southeast Tucson neighborhood.

She is taking the necessary steps and hoping this will be a lesson to others around the holidays.

"Don't just brush it off because it's something small. Get the word out there and hopefully, over time, it will significantly decrease from happening."

