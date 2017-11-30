Arizona Treasurer DeWit to leave state office for NASA post

Arizona State Treasurer Jeff DeWit plans to leave his statewide elective office to take a job in the administration of President Donald Trump.

A White House announcement says Trump intends to nominate DeWit to be chief financial officer of NASA.

DeWit served as chief operating officer and chief financial officer for Trump's presidential campaign.

DeWit is a first-term Republican and state law requires that the replacement appointed by Republican Gov. Doug Ducey be of the same party.

DeWit previously said he would not run for a second term as treasurer. Announced candidates for the Republican nomination for the office include state Sen. Kimberly Yee and Tom Forese, a member of the Arizona Corporation Commission.

