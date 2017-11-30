Reid Park Zoo welcomes baby Baird's Tapir

NORAD, an organization charged with the air defense of the United States and Canada, got into the Santa-tracking business by accident.
A crash blocked the Kolb Road exit ramp on westbound Interstate 10 and slowed traffic approaching the scene, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
"I really appreciate it, Mike," she said with tear in her eyes to our cameras. "Everybody is just doing so much for me and I really appreciate it because I’m going through so much."
Expect to pay more for a Christmas tree this year. A pine shortage is happening in Tucson and around the nation.
The Tucson motorcycle community came together Sunday to help local kids in need this Christmas.
The Renegade Motorcycle Club handed out Christmas toys to The Salvation Army and the children of the Tohono O’odham Nation Sunday afternoon at Casino Del Sol.
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.
Ole Miss received the NCAA ruling Friday morning on violations committed by the school’s athletic department.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.
The sex offender was headbutted multiple times before deputies restrained the other prisoner.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.
Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in February after serving for less than a month.
Frenship High School is on lockdown and students are leaving the building in an orderly fashion. Officials say they are planning to hold a news conference at 2:20 p.m.
FBI officials said at least 600 people showed up Friday morning to assist in search efforts for 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
