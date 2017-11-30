Scientists: To save the environment when need to pass on the glitter

To save the world, we may have learn to live with a little less sparkle.

A group of scientists in New Zealand wants to see the end of glitter because of the danger it poses to the environment.

It is a similar argument that lead to the Microbead-Free Waters Act of 2015, which banned plastic microbeads in toothpaste, scrubs and cosmetics.

"I think all glitter should be banned, because it’s microplastic,” Dr. Trisia Farrelly of New Zealand’s Massey University to the Independent.

Microplastics are simply pieces of plastic smaller than five millimeters.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration "these tiny particles pass through water filtration systems and end up in the ocean, posing a potential threat to aquatic life."

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.