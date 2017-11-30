Scientists: To save the environment when need to pass on the gli - Tucson News Now

Scientists: To save the environment when need to pass on the glitter

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Pixabay) (Source: Pixabay)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

To save the world, we may have learn to live with a little less sparkle.

A group of scientists in New Zealand wants to see the end of glitter because of the danger it poses to the environment.

It is a similar argument that lead to the Microbead-Free Waters Act of 2015, which banned plastic microbeads in toothpaste, scrubs and cosmetics.

"I think all glitter should be banned, because it’s microplastic,” Dr. Trisia Farrelly of New Zealand’s Massey University to the Independent.

Microplastics are simply pieces of plastic smaller than five millimeters.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration "these tiny particles pass through water filtration systems and end up in the ocean, posing a potential threat to aquatic life."

MOBILE USERS: Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • NORAD has been tracking Santa for more than 60 years

    NORAD has been tracking Santa for more than 60 years

    Friday, December 1 2017 2:20 PM EST2017-12-01 19:20:21 GMT
    (Source: NORAD)(Source: NORAD)

    NORAD, an organization charged with the air defense of the United States and Canada, got into the Santa-tracking business by accident.

    NORAD, an organization charged with the air defense of the United States and Canada, got into the Santa-tracking business by accident.

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Kolb Road exit reopens after rollover crash on WB I-10

    UPDATE: Kolb Road exit reopens after rollover crash on WB I-10

    Friday, December 1 2017 12:35 PM EST2017-12-01 17:35:21 GMT

    A crash blocked the Kolb Road exit ramp on westbound Interstate 10 and slowed traffic approaching the scene, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

    A crash blocked the Kolb Road exit ramp on westbound Interstate 10 and slowed traffic approaching the scene, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. 

  • Veteran donates scooter to mom who lost her leg to cancer

    Veteran donates scooter to mom who lost her leg to cancer

    Tuesday, November 28 2017 8:17 PM EST2017-11-29 01:17:10 GMT
    Katie Goodman just got a donated scooter just a few hours ago. (Source: Tucson News Now)Katie Goodman just got a donated scooter just a few hours ago. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    "I really appreciate it, Mike," she said with tear in her eyes to our cameras. "Everybody is just doing so much for me and I really appreciate it because I’m going through so much."

    "I really appreciate it, Mike," she said with tear in her eyes to our cameras. "Everybody is just doing so much for me and I really appreciate it because I’m going through so much."

    •   
Powered by Frankly