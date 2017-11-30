Beagle breakout: Pup caught on video scaling shelter cage

A dog seems to really enjoy jumping on a trampoline - but only in private.
A video of a beagle at a Virginia animal shelter scaling her cage to escape has generated calls of interest from across the country.
The study, published in Frontiers in Neuroanatomy, focuses on the number of neurons in the cerebral cortex of several carnivores, including cats and dogs.
Grab your pup and bring your friends to enjoy cocktails for a good cause! The Sanctuary Project Pet Rescue is hosting its second annual "Yappy Hour" to help animals in need.
According to PACC 247 pets - 149 dogs, puppies and 98 cats and kittens found their new homes during the four day event from Friday to Monday.
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.
In the wave of accusations sweeping through the media, Hollywood and politics, the stature and wealth that once served as protection have turned into flimsy shields.
Ole Miss received the NCAA ruling Friday morning on violations committed by the school’s athletic department.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
A couple from Park Hills, Missouri is behind bars for allegedly abusing their son who was less than two weeks old at the time.
The sex offender was headbutted multiple times before deputies restrained the other prisoner.
A statewide Amber Alert was issued Monday morning for a missing toddler in Onslow County. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, authorities are searching for 3-year-old Mariah Kay Woods.
Flynn resigned as President Donald Trump's national security adviser in February after serving for less than a month.
Frenship High School is on lockdown and students are leaving the building in an orderly fashion. Officials say they are planning to hold a news conference at 2:20 p.m.
FBI officials said at least 600 people showed up Friday morning to assist in search efforts for 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
