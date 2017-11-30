Coronado National Forest welcomes Safford District Ranger

Coronado National Forest welcomes Curtis (Curt) Booher, as the incoming District Ranger for the Safford Ranger District. His report date will be January 22, 2018.

Curt is currently serving on a detail as Deputy District Ranger in the Wallowa Mountains Office, within the Wallowa Whitman National Forest in Oregon. He has been primarily overseeing lands, recreation on the Hells Canyon National Recreation Area and uplands and special use permitting activities. Responsibilities include serving as manager of recreation, wilderness, recreation and special uses. He has also worked on The Six Rivers National Forest in California as a natural resource specialist and for the Bureau of Land Management in Nevada and Oregon as a park ranger, lead river ranger and river manager. He spent a large part of his career as park ranger and chief ranger with California State Parks and as a senior investigator for the state.

Curt began his career on hand-line crew for a county fire department and on the Plumas National Forest in California, continuing with fire and ranger assignments with the National Park Service. He earned his bachelor’s degree from the University of Oklahoma in social science with a minor in natural resource management.

Curt and his wife Maureen were drawn to the Coronado by their love for the Sonoran Desert, the opportunity to once again explore the Southwest and environs therein, and for the opportunity to live closer to old friends. The family includes six grown children and four grandchildren. Curt’s youngest children are twins, have worked in research and resource positions with the National Park Service, and are graduate students in Wyoming and Colorado. His middle daughter resides in Dublin, Ireland and is a recent parent. Two daughters and three grandchildren live in the Northwest, and their oldest daughter lives in Oklahoma.

Curt and Maureen enjoy kayaking, hiking, camping, fishing and gardening. They have three dogs, and may again bring horses into the family. Curt appreciates the variety of plants and life zones on the resource-rich Coronado, and is impressed with the prescribed fire and minerals programs. He looks forward to engaging with employees, local and tribal communities, the public, and allied agencies such as the Bureau of Land Management.

