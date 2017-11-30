Four more southern Arizonans graduate from US Air Force basic training

Each graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

They completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

U.S. Air Force Airman Mauro I. Martin, a 2017 graduate of Tucson High School. He is the son of Theresa Alcoverde and Mauro Martin Jr. both of Tucson.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Daniel Y. Yao, a 2013 graduate of Catalina Magnet High School, he earned a bachelor's degree in 2017 from the University of Arizona. Yao is the nephew of Jixiang J. Huang and Taiyan C. Zhang of Tucson.

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trenton K. Kangas, a 2017 graduate of Empire High School. He is the son of Maria Kiefer of Tucson, and Edmund and Shea Kangas of Tucson, and grandson of Dawn Hallenbeck of Tucson.

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Stephanie A. Hunt is a 2006 graduate of Sabino High School. She is the daughter of Eliza R. Carnley of Prescott Valley, AZ, and Daniel A. Tellez of Tucson. (Photo not available)

