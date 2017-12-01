HOOPS: Lancers win without Deng

Orion Ochoa scored 15 points knocking down three three-point shots to lead Salpointe Catholic to a 56-54 home win over Flowing Wells.

The win ended a three-game losing streak for the Lancers (2-4) who were playing without star junior forward Majok Deng due to an ankle injury.

Salpointe Catholic has struggled out of the gate under new coach Jim Reynolds, who took over after Brian Holstrom stepped down at the end of last season's run to the state championship game.

The Lancers lost four of their top five scorers from the 21-10 squad that fell to Shadow Mountain in the Conference 4A final.

Deng is the lone returning starter from that team. He averaged 16 points and nine rebounds last season and was averaging 19 points and nine rebounds through Salpointe Catholic’s first five games this season.

Ryan Grabosch and Niyibitanga Inosa both scored 11 points in the win over the Caballeros (3-4).

Flowing Wells has lost three straight after a 3-1 start.

