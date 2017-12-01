VIDEO: Husky prefers privacy when jumping on trampoline

A dog seems to really enjoy jumping on a trampoline - but only in private.

A video of the high-bouncing husky hit YouTube on Monday, Nov. 27.

In it, you see the dog frolicking on the backyard trampoline as the videographer comes outside for a better angle. Suddenly, perhaps because there's an unwanted audience, the dog sits still.

The dog looks around nonchalantly, as if to say, "Nope. I wasn't bouncing. I've just been sitting here wishing I had a rabbit to chase or something."

(Source: YouTube/play now)

