UPDATE: Kolb Road exit reopens after rollover crash on WB I-10

Westbound drivers wanting to use Kolb should consider Houghton Road as an alternate route. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)

A crash that blocked the Kolb Road exit ramp on westbound Interstate 10 and slowed traffic approaching the scene has been cleared and the exit has reopened, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A tractor-trailer was involved in the rollover crash that happened Friday morning, Dec. 1.

CRASH: Semi rollover crash slowing down traffic on I-10 WB between Kolb and Houghton. Photog on scene says traffic still moving. Give yourself a few extra mins on the road this morning in you live in the area! pic.twitter.com/rPIyZjWs1t — Marissa Scott (@Marissa_Scott) December 1, 2017

No further details were immediately available.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

