UPDATE: Kolb Road exit reopens after rollover crash on WB I-10 - Tucson News Now

breaking

UPDATE: Kolb Road exit reopens after rollover crash on WB I-10

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: KOLD News 13) (Source: KOLD News 13)
Westbound drivers wanting to use Kolb should consider Houghton Road as an alternate route. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation) Westbound drivers wanting to use Kolb should consider Houghton Road as an alternate route. (Source: Arizona Department of Transportation)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A crash that blocked the Kolb Road exit ramp on westbound Interstate 10 and slowed traffic approaching the scene has been cleared and the exit has reopened, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A tractor-trailer was involved in the rollover crash that happened Friday morning, Dec. 1.

No further details were immediately available.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly