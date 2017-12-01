Help KOLD make the 2017 'Stuff the Stagecoach' drive a success - Tucson News Now

Help KOLD make the 2017 'Stuff the Stagecoach' drive a success

By Tucson News Now Staff
(Source: Wells Fargo)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

For 18 years, KOLD News 13 and Wells Fargo have partnered to “Stuff The Stagecoach,” an initiative that raises food and money for the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. 

On Thursday, Dec. 7, we will be at the Well Fargo on Oracle and Orange Grove from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. collecting items.

Aside from monetary donations, we will accept the following items:

  • Peanut butter
  • Cereal and granola bars
  • Canned tomato products
  • Canned meat
  • Canned soups
  • Canned vegetables
  • Canned fruit
  • Rice
  • Pasta
  • Beans

In 2016, the event brought in $14,552 and 3,590 pounds of food.

