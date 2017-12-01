Help KOLD make the 2017 'Stuff the Stagecoach' drive a success

An Arizona Appeals Court, Division 2, released a draft decision which says Pima County was legally correct when it did not "employ the competitive bidding process" when it reached the World View deal.
At the rate drivers in Arizona are going, the state is on pace to reach 1,000 deaths on streets and highways in 2017. Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Alberto Gutier shared that stat with members of the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force Friday, Dec. 1.
A former teacher at a Tucson-area charter school has been convicted of several sex crimes involving female students.
It was all caught on video, apparently the suspects had no idea the home, near North Gantzel Road and West Empire Boulevard had a video surveillance system when they decided to help themselves to several packages sitting on the front doorstep.
Detectives with the Robbery/Assault Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an October aggravated assault at a Circle K on the northwest side.
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
