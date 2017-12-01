Pinal County "Porch Pirate" caught on video stealing packages

It was all caught on video, apparently the suspects had no idea the home, near North Gantzel Road and West Empire Boulevard had a video surveillance system when they decided to help themselves to several packages sitting on the front doorstep.

Deputies with the Pinal County Sheriff's Office were called on Thursday, Nov. 30 for the report of stolen packages. They watched the video showing a silver car passing the home, a few moments later the same silver car is seen backing into the driveway and the passenger, a woman gets out. She is seen taking packages from the front door and putting them into the car and then driving away.

“It is unfortunate that people would chose to victimize our communities in this way, especially during the holidays. It is sad that we cannot trust that the packages delivered to our homes will be safe,” said Sheriff Mark Lamb in a news release. “We are thankful this homeowner had home surveillance and we are grateful to our deputy who was proactive and alert and able to find the suspects within hours of the initial call.”

An alert deputy spotted the same car later Thursday evening near Gantzel and Combs and pulled it over, according to the news release.

A woman, identified as 24-year-old Alizandria Lazcano was inside the car with 26-year-old Raul Montiel and another man. Lazcano matched the woman seen in the video taking the victim's packages.

During the investigation, deputies searched a home in the 37000 block of Sandy Drive, where they found one of the missing packages in plain view on a table and an additional package was found in one of the male suspect's rooms.

According to the news release Lazcano and Montiel were taken into custody and are facing several charges that include burglary, theft, and trespassing. Montiel is also being charged with DUI, and several others are also facing possible charges.

In order to not become a theft victim during the holidays, PCSO is offering the following tips:

Request a “Signature Delivery Option”. This requires a signature when the packages are delivered and ensures they will not be left at the front door.

Request a specific drop off time and date when you will be home to accept your packages.

Arrange to have your packages held at the shipping service so you can pick them up.

Ask the delivery service to leave your packages at a side or back door. An enclosed porch where packages are out of sight is also a good option.

Have your packages delivered to your workplace.

Have your packages delivered to the home of a relative or neighbor who will be there to accept them.

In-store delivery may be a safe option.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.