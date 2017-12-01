PCSD asking for public's help identifying suspect in aggravated assault

Police say a man intentionally ran down a woman and her daughter in a North Phoenix neighborhood. Witnesses say the driver then backed up and ran over the woman again.
A Phoenix man and his wife have been arrested on suspicion of making a bestiality video. Roy Johnston and Melissa Ann Martinez are accused of making a video that showed sexual acts with a dog.
An Arizona Appeals Court, Division 2, released a draft decision which says Pima County was legally correct when it did not "employ the competitive bidding process" when it reached the World View deal.
A former teacher at a Tucson-area charter school has been convicted of several sex crimes involving female students.
It was all caught on video, apparently the suspects had no idea the home, near North Gantzel Road and West Empire Boulevard had a video surveillance system when they decided to help themselves to several packages sitting on the front doorstep.
The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
