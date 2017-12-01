Ex-Tucson teacher convicted of sex crimes involving students fac - Tucson News Now

Ex-Tucson teacher convicted of sex crimes involving students faced similar charges in 2009

By Tucson News Now Staff
Joseph Massey. (Source: Pima County Attorney's Office) Joseph Massey. (Source: Pima County Attorney's Office)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A former teacher at Southern Arizona Community Academy, a Tucson-area charter school has been convicted of sex crimes.

According to the Pima County Attorney's Office, Joseph Massey targeted three of female students – ages 15, 15 and 18.

Earlier this week, a jury found Massey guilty of luring a minor for sexual exploitation and assault for the purpose of sexual gratification.

"Massey would go over to the students' desks, pretend to help them with their classwork and inappropriately touch them on the thigh and buttocks," the PCAO said in a news release. "He also offered to exchange sexual favors with one of the victims."

He will be sentenced Jan. 17, 2018.

Back in 2009 Massey faced two counts of sexual conduct with a minor while a teacher at Utterback Middle School, but was found not guilty in 2010. 

