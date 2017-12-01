COPY-PCSD asking for public's help identifying suspect in aggravated assault

PCSD asking for public's help identifying suspect in aggravated - Tucson News Now

Detectives with the Robbery/Assault Unit of the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in an October aggravated assault at a Circle K on the northwest side. 

The suspect, described as a Hispanic man between 35 and 45 years old, 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8 with a heavy build and a dark goatee, was involved in a verbal altercation on Friday, Oct. 13 with a woman at the Circle K at 5801 North Oracle Road.  

According to PCSD the male suspect parked next to the woman's vehicle, preventing her from getting in it and leaving.  He entered the store and purchased beer and when he pulled out of the parking space he flipped off the woman. At this point the female victim verbally confronted the man, who then pointed a handgun at the victim through the window of his truck. He then sped away from the store onto Oracle Road. 

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark New York Yankees hat, New York Yankees button up shirt and plaid shorts.  He was driving a newer model Toyota Tacoma.  

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 911. Those who would like to remain anonymous, but still want to submit a tip can do so via text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

