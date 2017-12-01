Southern AZ DUI Task Force calls for a safe holiday season - Tucson News Now

Southern AZ DUI Task Force calls for a safe holiday season

By Craig Reck, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
Connect
(Source: Tucson News Now) (Source: Tucson News Now)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

At the rate drivers in Arizona are going, the state is on pace to reach 1,000 deaths on streets and highways in 2017.

Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Alberto Gutier shared that stat with members of the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force Friday, Dec. 1. It would be an increase from last year.

The collaborative effort of law enforcement agencies across several counties announced at Pima Community College West Campus that it will ramp up patrols and sobriety checkpoints for the holiday season.

Multiple representatives from those agencies called on the people of southern Arizona to put down their car keys if they plan on picking up any alcoholic beverages.

"Don't do it, don't do it, don't do it - it's a simple, simple message," said Marana Police Chief Terry Rozema. "It's simple to talk about. It's simple to understand. And...year after year after year we have to keep reiterating the message. "

It's a message that Valerie Sevarda learned when she was only nine years old. Her family was on its way to a wedding in New Mexico when an impaired driver slammed into them. She survived, but her cousin did not.

"It was hard," she said. "It's been hard. It's a battle every single day that I fight. It didn't just end that day."

Savedra spoke to the crowd of first responders Friday. Decades after that crash, she began volunteering with Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

"A lot of people that call in the crisis line," said Savedra. "It's still fresh to them. I know where they're going on the journey. I've been there."

It's a journey that someone else sent her on when she was only a child. Now as an adult, she hopes that others will think twice before putting themselves in a situation that could be just as destructive.

"I wanted to be a change for somebody," she said. "If my story could touch just one person and make a change, that's all that mattered."

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Pima County receives good news in World View case

    Pima County receives good news in World View case

    Friday, December 1 2017 8:43 PM EST2017-12-02 01:43:57 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    An Arizona Appeals Court, Division 2, released a draft decision which says Pima County was legally correct when it did not "employ the competitive bidding process" when it reached the World View deal. 

    An Arizona Appeals Court, Division 2, released a draft decision which says Pima County was legally correct when it did not "employ the competitive bidding process" when it reached the World View deal. 

  • Southern AZ DUI Task Force calls for a safe holiday season

    Southern AZ DUI Task Force calls for a safe holiday season

    Friday, December 1 2017 7:00 PM EST2017-12-02 00:00:21 GMT
    (Source: Tucson News Now)(Source: Tucson News Now)

    At the rate drivers in Arizona are going, the state is on pace to reach 1,000 deaths on streets and highways in 2017. Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Alberto Gutier shared that stat with members of the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force Friday, Dec. 1.

    At the rate drivers in Arizona are going, the state is on pace to reach 1,000 deaths on streets and highways in 2017. Director of the Governor's Office of Highway Safety Alberto Gutier shared that stat with members of the Southern Arizona DUI Task Force Friday, Dec. 1.

  • BREAKING

    Ex-Tucson teacher convicted of sex crimes involving students faced similar charges in 2009

    Ex-Tucson teacher convicted of sex crimes involving students faced similar charges in 2009

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:27 PM EST2017-12-01 23:27:37 GMT
    Joseph Massey. (Source: Pima County Attorney's Office)Joseph Massey. (Source: Pima County Attorney's Office)

    A former teacher at a Tucson-area charter school has been convicted of several sex crimes involving female students.

    A former teacher at a Tucson-area charter school has been convicted of several sex crimes involving female students.

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 10-year-old committed suicide after bullying, parents say

    10-year-old committed suicide after bullying, parents say

    Friday, December 1 2017 1:24 AM EST2017-12-01 06:24:32 GMT
    Friday, December 1 2017 1:24 AM EST2017-12-01 06:24:32 GMT

    The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.

    The girl hanged herself after a video of her fight with a classmate, who was bullying her, was uploaded to social media, her parents say.

  • Police: Retiree made ricin, tested it on neighbors

    Police: Retiree made ricin, tested it on neighbors

    Friday, December 1 2017 11:17 AM EST2017-12-01 16:17:27 GMT
    Saturday, December 2 2017 12:48 AM EST2017-12-02 05:48:34 GMT
    A woman who lives at a Vermont retirement community has been accused of making ricin and testing the deadly toxin on other residents by putting it on their food or in beverages over a period of weeks.
    A woman who lives at a Vermont retirement community has been accused of making ricin and testing the deadly toxin on other residents by putting it on their food or in beverages over a period of weeks.

  • While an employee slept, SC man made himself at home at Waffle House

    While an employee slept, SC man made himself at home at Waffle House

    Friday, December 1 2017 6:40 PM EST2017-12-01 23:40:42 GMT

    Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep.  So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers. 

    Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep.  So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers. 

Powered by Frankly