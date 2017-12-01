Sun Tran Special Services modifies office hours

Back in August 2017, the Special Services Office ran a pilot program to provide extended hours of service, which included remaining open later and serving customers on select Saturdays. After performing a careful evaluation, Sun Tran determined that demand for Saturday hours was low and should be discontinued.
A crash blocked the Kolb Road exit ramp on westbound Interstate 10 and slowed traffic approaching the scene, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The numbers were given to Tucson News Now by the Tucson Police Department and Pima County Sheriffs Department on Monday morning.
The PSAs are in response the spike in pedestrians deaths in Tucson in 2017. So far this year, 24 people have been killed crossing Tucson's streets. In 2016, it was 11.
Cyclists will again use Moore Road to complete the race, instead of Tangerine Road, which was part of the route years ago.
