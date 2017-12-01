Sun Tran Special Services modifies office hours - Tucson News Now

Sun Tran Special Services modifies office hours

Posted by Elizabeth Walton, Digital Content Producer
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Effective, Friday, Dec. 1, Sun Tran Special Services will temporarily change its office hours to the following schedule:

  • Monday: 7 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Tuesday through Friday: 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Back in August 2017, the Special Services Office ran a pilot program to provide extended hours of service, which included remaining open later and serving customers on select Saturdays. After performing a careful evaluation, Sun Tran determined that demand for Saturday hours was low and should be discontinued.
 
In this modified trial, the office will open earlier on Mondays and remain open until 6 p.m. The change will be in effect for another three-month trial period. Afterwards, Sun Tran will evaluate the usage based on compiled data to determine if the new hours should become permanent.
 
The Special Services Office assists low-income, persons with disabilities, seniors 65 years and older, and Medicare cardholders with applying for the Economy Fare Program. At the Special Services Office, Sun Tran and Sun Shuttle passengers can:

  • Apply for the Economy Fare Program
  • Renew a SunGO ID & Card
  • Add value or pass to SunGO Cards for full fare passengers or SunGO ID & Cards for economy fare passengers
  • Purchase 1-Day or 30-Day SunGO Tickets
  • Reload a SunGO Ticket
  • Create or add value to a Sun Van Electronic Fare Account
  • Buy Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride Vouchers

For more information about Special Services, call (520) 791-4100, visit 35 W. Alameda St., or visit the website at www.suntran.com/customer_special_services.php. For information on all transit systems, call the Customer Service Center at (520) 792-9222 (for individuals with TDD equipment, call (520) 628-1565).

