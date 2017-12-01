Sierra Vista Ranger District seeks comments on proposed changes - Tucson News Now

Sierra Vista Ranger District seeks comments on proposed changes to motorized travel system

Posted by Tucson News Now Staff
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Coronado National Forest, Sierra Vista Ranger District, seeks comments on proposed changes to the motorized travel system.

The ranger district has prepared a preliminary environmental assessment (EA) for Proposed Changes to the Motorized Travel System on the Sierra Vista Ranger District.  The proposed project is located on National Forest System lands in southeastern Arizona. It is intended to provide a system of National Forest System roads, trails, and areas designated for motor vehicle use on the district that will minimize the impacts to natural and cultural resources while providing adequate access to the public as well as Forest staff and law enforcement and emergency response personnel.

The preliminary EA is available on-line at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=36560 .

The preliminary EA and supporting documentation are also available for review from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding federal holidays, at the Sierra Vista Ranger District Office, 4070 S. Avenida Saracino, Hereford, Arizona, 85615. Additional information regarding the proposal can be obtained from Lynette Miller, Environmental Coordinator, Coronado National Forest Supervisor’s Office, 300 W. Congress Street, Tucson, Arizona, 85701, (520) 388-8370,  lynettemmiller@fs.fed.us.

Specific written comments on the proposed project will be accepted for 30 calendar days following publication of a Legal Notice in the newspaper of record, the Sierra Vista Herald. The comment period will end on Dec. 22, 2017. The publication date in the newspaper of record is the exclusive means for calculating the duration of the comment period. Those wishing to comment should not rely upon dates or time frame information provided by any other source.

Only individuals or entities who submit timely and specific written comments about this proposed project or activity during this or another public comment period established by the Responsible Official will be eligible to file an objection.  Other requirements to be eligible to submit an objection are defined by 36 CFR 218.25 (a)(3) and include name, postal address, title of the project and signature or other verification of identity upon request and the identity of the individual or entity who authored the comments.  Individual members of an entity must submit their own individual comments in order to have eligibility to object as an individual.  A timely submission will be determined as outlined in 36 CFR 218.25 (a)(4).  It is the responsibility of the sender to ensure timely receipt of any comments submitted.  Names and contact information submitted with comments will become part of the public record and may be released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Comments should be within the scope of the proposed action, have a direct relationship to the proposed action, and must include supporting reasons for the Responsible Official to consider.  
Specific written comments must be submitted via U.S. mail, fax (520-378-0519), or in person Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., excluding federal holidays to: 

U.S. Forest Service, Coronado National Forest
Sierra Vista Ranger District
Attn: Celeste Kinsey, District Ranger
4070 S. Avenida Saracino
Hereford, AZ  85615

Electronic comments including attachments may be submitted using the Public Comment Form at  https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public//CommentInput?Project=36560   Please state “Proposed Changes to the Motorized Travel System on the Sierra Vista Ranger District” in the subject line when providing electronic comments, or on the envelope when submitting comments by mail.

To meet the deadline, comments sent by mail must be postmarked no later than Dec. 22, 2017. Electronic or hand delivered comments must be submitted and received by Dec. 22, 2017. 

