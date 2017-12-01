Simonton Elementary collects letters for troops overseas

Submitted by Chasity Cruz, Principal
During the month of November, Simonton Elementary created and collected letters to send to troops overseas.
Simonton had a goal of 500 letters and is proud to say that they collected 1,304 letters to send to troops this holiday season.
