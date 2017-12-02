OVERTIME: Lancers will need perfect game to beat Saguaro

Salpointe Catholic gets another shot at Scottsdale Saguaro on Saturday.

The 4th-seed Lancers (12-1) face the 2nd-seeded Sabercats in a Noon kickoff at Arizona Stadium for the Conference 4A championship.

Saguaro (11-2) is the reigning champion. The Sabercats dispatched of Salpointe Catholic 24-3 in last year’s semifinals on their way to beating Catalina Foothills in the title game.

They have won ten state championships, including four in a row in three different divisions and nine since 2006.

The Lancers lone state title came in 2013 when Dennis Bene’s squad beat Scottsdale Chaparral 46-20.

It is Salpointe’s 4th appearance in a state championship game.

The Lancers are led by sophomore running back Bijan Robinson, who needs just 141 yards to eclipse 2,000 yards rushing for the season. He’s scored 26 touchdowns.

Senior linebacker Chris Aguirre is Salpointe’s top defender with 139 tackles (12 for loss) on the season.

The Lancers will be without top defensive players Gabe Madril (13 sacks) and Lathan Ransom (5 interceptions) due to injury.

Sabercats senior quarterback and Air Force Academy 2018 commit Max Massingale is the fifth best passer in the state with 3,114 yards and 32 touchdowns, 14 of those touchdowns have gone to his top target senior Logan Pettijohn (66 catches, 1,290 yards).

Sophomore outside linebacker Damien Sellers has 11 sacks this season for the Sabercats.

