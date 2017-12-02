HOCKEY: Cats dominate Devils for 3rd time

Arizona defeated Arizona State 4-1 on Friday night at Tucson Arena in the first of a two-game weekend series.
The Wildcats have won the first three of six meetings this season between the ACHA Division I rivals.
Josh Larson, Anthony Cusanelli, Justin Dungey, and Chris Westlund scored goals for Arizona.
UA (15-6) will face off against ASU again Saturday night at 7:30 p.m., with a win, the Wildcats have a chance to capture the Cactus Cup (the trophy given to the winner of the annual UA/ASU series).
Also Saturday night, Arizona Hockey will retire the jersey of #16 Kelly Walker, the all-time ACHA scoring champion in a public ceremony after the first period.
