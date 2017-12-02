A Player's Preview: UNLV

Arizona is 1-8 versus the Runnin' Rebels at the Thomas and Mack Center (Photo courtesy: UNLV Athletics)

After a brief one-game stint at home, the Arizona Wildcats are back on the road. UA will play its first true road game of the season in a Saturday night tilt at UNLV.

It's the program's sixth trip to Las Vegas in the last three seasons.

The Wildcats head into the weekend on the heels of 91-56 victory over Long Beach State on Wednesday night in Tucson..

Freshman center Deandre Ayton is one of just seven players in the nation to enter the weekend averaging at least 15 points and 10 rebounds per game while shooting 60.0 percent or better from the field.

Ayton is one of just two freshman in college basketball to achieve the feat with UNLV's Brandon McCoy (19 points and 12 rebounds) being the other.

Senior Dusan Ristic had one of the best games of his career in the last head-to-head meeting between the two programs, scoring 20 points on just eight field goal attempts as a sophomore, a game the Wildcats won 82-70 at McKale Center.

UNLV leads the all-time series with the Wildcats 12-8 and the Running Rebels are 8-1 against UA in Las Vegas.

Copyright 2017 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.

David Kelly contributed to this story.