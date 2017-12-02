A Player's Preview: UNLV

Tucson News Now has all you need to know for Saturday night's first true UA road game in Las Vegas against UNLV.
Tucson News Now has all you need to know for Saturday night's first true UA road game in Las Vegas against UNLV.
Arizona is 3-0 this season against Arizona State and can wrap up the annual Cactus Cup with a win over the Sun Devils Saturday night.
Arizona is 3-0 this season against Arizona State and can wrap up the annual Cactus Cup with a win over the Sun Devils Saturday night.
Wildcats head coach categorizes UA defensive play as 'disappointing'.
Wildcats head coach categorizes UA defensive play as 'disappointing'.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
David Kelly and UA tight end Glenn Howell ('85) are back for a seventh season analyzing every step of UA Football.
Arizona loses to Arizona State 42-30 on Saturday night in Tempe in the Territorial Cup.
Arizona loses to Arizona State 42-30 on Saturday night in Tempe in the Territorial Cup.