Police investigating homicide near Prince Road - Tucson News Now

Police investigating homicide near Prince Road

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Detectives with the Tucson Police Department are investigating a homicide in Tucson on Saturday, Dec. 2.

Police responded to a 911 call at a residence in the 1500 block of East Prince Road around 4:30 am on Saturday after reports of shots fired in the area, TPD said. Upon arrival, police discover a man with obvious signs of gunshot trauma. He was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police said that detectives on scene believe the shooting does not appear to be random based on initial information. 

No arrests have been made. If you have any information call 911 or 88-CRIME. 

We will have more information when it is available. 

