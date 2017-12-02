Multiple residents displaced after apartment fire in Tucson on Friday

Thousands of people have gathered at Casino Del Sol on Saturday to participate in the 13th annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival at the AVA Amphitheater.
Salpointe Catholic falls to 1-3 all-time in state championship football games.
On Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted his response about the firing of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.
One woman was displaced from her home after a fire near Fort Lowell.
Residents were displaced from their homes after multiple apartment units caught on fire in Tucson.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
A video of a mother and son dancing in a talent show at a Charlotte high school is going viral after the school posted it to social media. The video shows Myers Park High School guidance counselor Ginny Jenkins and her son Scott dancing for the talent show Thursday night benefiting Susan G. Komen. Jenkins says she can't believe the reaction the video is receiving online. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the video already had more than 19,000 shares, 10,000 interactions and 1,300 comments...
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
Mohammad, a 6-year-old boy, was born with Down Syndrome, has intellectual difficulties and doesn’t speak; however, a substitute teacher at the boy's school told police he could speak and that he was a terrorist.
