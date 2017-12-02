Multiple residents displaced after apartment fire in Tucson on Friday

Residents were displaced from their homes after multiple apartment units caught on fire in Tucson.

Around 11:30 pm on Friday, Dec. 1, crews from the Tucson Fire Department responded to an apartment fire near the 5800 block of East 23rd Street.

Crews evacuated six apartments in total. Thirteen units and twenty nine firefighters controlled the fire in 30 minutes after arriving on scene, TFD said.

Crews said two of the six evacuated apartment units were vacant. Two tenants were displaced after the fire, TFD said.

TFD is investigating the cause of the fire. There were no reported injuries.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.