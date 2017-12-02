One woman displaced from home after fire near Fort Lowell - Tucson News Now

One woman displaced from home after fire near Fort Lowell

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

One woman was displaced from her home after a fire near Fort Lowell.

At around 4:30 am on Saturday morning crews with the Tucson Fire Department responded to a residence in the 3100 block of North Jackson. TFD said fire alarms were sounding and light smoke was visible coming from the sides of the house.

 A woman was able to safely evacuate the home with her cat, TFD said.

Crews controlled utilities and used a fan to remove the smoke from the house, TFD said. There were no reported injuries to the resident or firefighters.

In total, nine units and twenty three firefighters controlled the fire nine minutes after arriving on scene, TFD said.

The resident will be staying with a friend for the short term but should be able to return home soon, TFD said. 

TFD is investigating the cause of the fire.

