Trump tweets response about the firing of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn

On Saturday, President Donald Trump tweeted his response about the firing of former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.

Flynn pleaded guilty on Friday to lying to the FBI about conversations with Russia's ambassador and disclosed that he is cooperating with the special counsel's office.

I had to fire General Flynn because he lied to the Vice President and the FBI. He has pled guilty to those lies. It is a shame because his actions during the transition were lawful. There was nothing to hide! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 2, 2017

