OVERTIME: Lancers fall short of title

By David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Air Force Academy commit Max Massingale accounted for all four touchdowns for Scottsdale Saguaro as the Sabercats won their fifth straight state football championship Saturday beating Salpointe Catholic 28-7 at Arizona Stadium in the Conference 4A final.

Saguaro (12-2) built a 21-0 lead on their way to the program's 11th overall state championship, ten of which that have come since 2006.

Massingale ran for a pair of scores and threw two touchdown passes to his top receiver Logan Pettijohn.

The Lancers (12-2) lone score came on a 99-yard kickoff return by junior Mario Padilla.

Salpointe Catholic sophomore running back Bijan Robinson ran for 159 yards to surpass 2,000 yards (2,018) for the season.

