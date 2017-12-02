OVERTIME: Lancers fall short of title

By The Associated Press

Air Force Academy commit Max Massingale accounted for all four touchdowns for Scottsdale Saguaro as the Sabercats won their fifth straight state football championship Saturday beating Salpointe Catholic 28-7 at Arizona Stadium in the Conference 4A final.

Saguaro (12-2) built a 21-0 lead on their way to the program's 11th overall state championship, ten of which that have come since 2006.

Massingale ran for a pair of scores and threw two touchdown passes to his top receiver Logan Pettijohn.

The Lancers (12-2) lone score came on a 99-yard kickoff return by junior Mario Padilla.

Salpointe Catholic sophomore running back Bijan Robinson ran for 159 yards to surpass 2,000 yards (2,018) for the season.

