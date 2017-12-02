Thousands gather for 13th annual Tamal Festival in Tucson - Tucson News Now

Thousands gather for 13th annual Tamal Festival in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Thousands of people have gathered at Casino Del Sol on Saturday to participate in the 13th annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival at the AVA Amphitheater. 

The festival has become a holiday tradition in Tucson in the last decade. Festivities in this year's event include live entertainment from cultural entertainers, food vendors from all over Southern Arizona and a tamale contest with cash prizes up to $750. 

The event is free to attend and is open to the public. The festival will be going on until 5:00 pm on Saturday.

