Thousands gather for 13th annual Tamal Festival in Tucson

Thousands of people have gathered at Casino Del Sol on Saturday to participate in the 13th annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival at the AVA Amphitheater.

The festival has become a holiday tradition in Tucson in the last decade. Festivities in this year's event include live entertainment from cultural entertainers, food vendors from all over Southern Arizona and a tamale contest with cash prizes up to $750.

The event is free to attend and is open to the public. The festival will be going on until 5:00 pm on Saturday.

