TRAFFIC: Crash closes Arcadia Ave in midtown Tucson

The Tucson Police Department are investigating a motorcycle collision in midtown Tucson.

Police said the collision involved two motorcycles. One person was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

An officer at the scene stated the two riders involved in the crash knew each other.

Police blocked off Arcadia Avenue between 4th Street and Baker Street, according to an alert from Tucson Police Department.

The closest major intersection is 5th Street and Swan Road.

Details about the crash and the closure are limited. There is no estimated time of reopening the road.

Return to this story for updates.

