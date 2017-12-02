Deadly motorcycle crash on Tucson's southwest side

One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on W. Silverlake Road (Source: Sgt. Pete Dugan, Tucson Police Department).

Police have blocked off a stretch of West Silverlake Road in Tucson to investigate a deadly motorcycle crash.

A tweet from Tucson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan stated the area between Mission Road and the Santa Cruz River were off limits.

Investigators from the department's Traffic Unit are on scene.

The driver of the car involved in the crash with the motorcyclist remained on scene, according to Dugan.

He said the area will likely be blocked off for several hours.

Reporter Angelica Carrillo is on her way. Follow her on Twitter @ACarrilloNews for updates.

