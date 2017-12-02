Deadly motorcycle crash on Tucson's southwest side - Tucson News Now

Deadly motorcycle crash on Tucson's southwest side

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on W. Silverlake Road (Source: Sgt. Pete Dugan, Tucson Police Department). One person is dead after a motorcycle crash on W. Silverlake Road (Source: Sgt. Pete Dugan, Tucson Police Department).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Police have blocked off a stretch of West Silverlake Road in Tucson to investigate a deadly motorcycle crash.

A tweet from Tucson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan stated the area between Mission Road and the Santa Cruz River were off limits.

Investigators from the department's Traffic Unit are on scene.

The driver of the car involved in the crash with the motorcyclist remained on scene, according to Dugan. 

He said the area will likely be blocked off for several hours.

Reporter Angelica Carrillo is on her way. Follow her on Twitter @ACarrilloNews for updates.

MOBILE USERS: Download our app on your Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2017 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Arizona Basketball rallies to beat UNLV in OT

    Arizona Basketball rallies to beat UNLV in OT

    Sunday, December 3 2017 4:39 AM EST2017-12-03 09:39:27 GMT

    Allonzo Trier scored 29 points to lead UA to their first road win.

    Allonzo Trier scored 29 points to lead UA to their first road win.

  • OVERTIME: Lancers fall short of title

    OVERTIME: Lancers fall short of title

    Sunday, December 3 2017 4:38 AM EST2017-12-03 09:38:55 GMT

    Salpointe Catholic falls to 1-3 all-time in state championship football games.

    Salpointe Catholic falls to 1-3 all-time in state championship football games.

  • Car into power pole causes outage in north Tucson

    Car into power pole causes outage in north Tucson

    Sunday, December 3 2017 1:29 AM EST2017-12-03 06:29:32 GMT
    More than 4,500 TEP customers are affected (Source: TEP outage map).More than 4,500 TEP customers are affected (Source: TEP outage map).

    Police responded to a car crash Saturday evening near River Road and Campbell Avenue. A car crashed into a power pole, according to Tucson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.

    Police responded to a car crash Saturday evening near River Road and Campbell Avenue. A car crashed into a power pole, according to Tucson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.

    •   
Powered by Frankly