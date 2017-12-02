Power outage around South Tucson affects thousands of TEP custom - Tucson News Now

Power outage around South Tucson affects thousands of TEP customers

By Tucson News Now Staff
Nearly 2,700 customers are affect Saturday night (Source: TEP outage map). Nearly 2,700 customers are affect Saturday night (Source: TEP outage map).
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Nearly 2,700 customers of Tucson Electric Power lost service shortly after 8:30 p.m., Saturday, December 2.

Maintenance crews with TEP are gathering information about the outage, according to the utility's outage map.

The are affected stretches from 22nd Street down to almost Ajo Way and 3rd Avenue over to Tucson Boulevard.

Power is expected to be fully restored by 2:00 a.m. Sunday.

