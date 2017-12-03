Car into power pole causes outage in north Tucson

Allonzo Trier scored 29 points to lead UA to their first road win.
Allonzo Trier scored 29 points to lead UA to their first road win.
Salpointe Catholic falls to 1-3 all-time in state championship football games.
Salpointe Catholic falls to 1-3 all-time in state championship football games.
Police responded to a car crash Saturday evening near River Road and Campbell Avenue. A car crashed into a power pole, according to Tucson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
Police responded to a car crash Saturday evening near River Road and Campbell Avenue. A car crashed into a power pole, according to Tucson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.
Thousands of Tucson Electric Power customers in Oro Valley and Catalina are in the dark Saturday night. A look at the TEP outage map shows four separate incidents, with two around each area.
Thousands of Tucson Electric Power customers in Oro Valley and Catalina are in the dark Saturday night. A look at the TEP outage map shows four separate incidents, with two around each area.
Police have blocked off a stretch of West Silverlake Road in Tucson to investigate a deadly motorcycle crash. A tweet from Tucson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan stated the area between Mission Road and the Santa Cruz River were off limits.
Police have blocked off a stretch of West Silverlake Road in Tucson to investigate a deadly motorcycle crash. A tweet from Tucson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan stated the area between Mission Road and the Santa Cruz River were off limits.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.
ABC News has apologized for a 'serious error' in Michael Flynn report and has suspended reporter Brian Ross for four weeks.
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.
Police say a 2-week-old infant brought to a southern Illinois hospital by her father was malnourished and had multiple broken bones and a deep cut on her leg.
Police say a 2-week-old infant brought to a southern Illinois hospital by her father was malnourished and had multiple broken bones and a deep cut on her leg.
Investigators later concluded that foul play was involved in the death of a veteran. And her ex-husband, Dalen Ware, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Arizona last month.
Investigators later concluded that foul play was involved in the death of a veteran. And her ex-husband, Dalen Ware, was arrested on suspicion of murder in Arizona last month.