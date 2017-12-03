Car into power pole causes outage in north Tucson

More than 4,500 TEP customers are affected (Source: TEP outage map).

Police responded to a car crash Saturday evening near River Road and Campbell Avenue.

A car crashed into a power pole, according to Tucson Police Department spokesman Sgt. Pete Dugan.

He said the driver left the scene of the crash. Officers are searching for whoever was behind the wheel.

Soon after 10:00 p.m. more than 4,500 Tucson Electric Power Customers lost service. As of 10:45, the utility's outage map showed an estimated time of restoration was still pending.

The area affected by the outage stretches from River Road down to a couple blocks south of Fort Lowell Road and Park Ave over to Richey Boulevard, just west of Dodge Boulevard.

