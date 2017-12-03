Multiple TEP outages reported north of Tucson

Combined, the four outages affect nearly 6,500 customers (Source: TEP outage map).

Thousands of Tucson Electric Power customers in Oro Valley and Catalina are in the dark Saturday night.

A look at the TEP outage map shows four separate incidents, with two around each area.

The two around Oro Valley affect nearly 2,900 customers. As of 11:00 p.m. both are being investigated and do not have an estimated time of restoration.

They are as far north as Naranja Road and as south as Linda Vista Boulevard.

Two two outages around Catalina affect nearly 3,600 customers. Like the Oro Valley outages, both are being investigated and do not have a time that power is expected to be returned.

These two outages cover an area stretching from Catalina State Park all the way up to Edwin Road.

