HOCKEY: UA beats ASU to claim Cactus Cup

#15 Arizona defeated #24 Arizona State 6-1 on Saturday night, sweeping the weekend series at Tucson Arena and winning the Cactus Cup (the trophy given to the winner of the annual UA-ASU series).

Ethan Stahlhuth, Griffin Dyne, Josh Larson, Tyler Griffith, Justin Plumhoff, and Jake Dickison scored for the Wildcats.

"I'm so proud of these Wildcats, especially my seniors," said UA head coach Chad Berman. "This championship is just the start. We're on our way up."

The Wildcats (16-6) take the Cactus Cup by virtue of having won the first four of the six meetings against the Sun Devils (9-17) this season.

Arizona Hockey retired the jersey of #16 Kelly Walker, the all-time ACHA scoring champion in a public ceremony after the first period.

Walker played for the Wildcats from 1989-92 amassing 381 points in his career.

UA’s next games will be played at home in the Tucson Arena on January 5 and 6 at 2:00 pm against Grand Canyon University.

David Kelly contributed to this story.