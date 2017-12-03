Wildcats will play Purdue in Foster Farms Bowl - Tucson News Now

Wildcats will play Purdue in Foster Farms Bowl

(Photo Courtesy: AP and Arizona Athletics) (Photo Courtesy: AP and Arizona Athletics)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona Wildcats were selected for the Foster Farms Bowl on Sunday afternoon. They will face the Purdue Boilermakers on Dec. 27th at 6:30 p.m. MST in Santa Clara, California. The game will be televised by FOX.

Arizona finished the season with a 7-5 record. The emergence of quarterback Khalil Tate propelled the team to four straight wins in October, but they lost three of their final four games, including a heart breaker to Arizona State to close out the season.

Purdue finished the year with a 6-6 record, winning its final two games to reach bowl eligibility. The Boilermakers are led by quarterback Elijah Sindelar and running back Markell Jones.

Arizona’s last bowl game appearance came in 2015 as they defeated New Mexico in the New Mexico Bowl. The program is 3-1 in bowl games since coach Rich Rodriguez took over in 2012, although they missed out on postseason play last year.

