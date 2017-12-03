Wildcats will play Purdue in Foster Farms Bowl

The Arizona Wildcats were reportedly selected for the Foster Farms Bowl on Sunday afternoon. They will face the Purdue on Dec. 27th at 6:30 p.m. MST. The game will be televised by FOX. The UA athletic department is yet to confirm the report. Arizona finished the season with a 7-5 record. The emergence of quarterback Khalil Tate propelled the team to four straight wins in October, but they lost three of their final four games, including a heart breaker to Arizona State to close ...
The Arizona Wildcats were reportedly selected for the Foster Farms Bowl on Sunday afternoon. They will face the Purdue on Dec. 27th at 6:30 p.m. MST. The game will be televised by FOX. The UA athletic department is yet to confirm the report. Arizona finished the season with a 7-5 record. The emergence of quarterback Khalil Tate propelled the team to four straight wins in October, but they lost three of their final four games, including a heart breaker to Arizona State to close ...
There was some confusion over which teams would be coming to Tucson, but in the end, the Utah State Aggies and New Mexico State Aggies were selected for the 3rd annual Arizona Bowl. Kickoff is set for Dec. 29th at 3:30 p.m. locally. This will be New Mexico State's first bowl game appearance in 57 years. Utah State last played in a bowl game in 2015. NMSU finished the season with two wins to reach bowl eligibility. The Aggies are led by head coach Doug Martin, who is in his fifth sea...
There was some confusion over which teams would be coming to Tucson, but in the end, the Utah State Aggies and New Mexico State Aggies were selected for the 3rd annual Arizona Bowl. Kickoff is set for Dec. 29th at 3:30 p.m. locally. This will be New Mexico State's first bowl game appearance in 57 years. Utah State last played in a bowl game in 2015. NMSU finished the season with two wins to reach bowl eligibility. The Aggies are led by head coach Doug Martin, who is in his fifth sea...
The Tucson Police Department arrested a man they said is connected to a deadly shooting at a home near Prince Road on Saturday, Dec. 2.
The Tucson Police Department arrested a man they said is connected to a deadly shooting at a home near Prince Road on Saturday, Dec. 2.
Allonzo Trier scored 29 points to lead UA to their first road win.
Allonzo Trier scored 29 points to lead UA to their first road win.
Salpointe Catholic falls to 1-3 all-time in state championship football games.
Salpointe Catholic falls to 1-3 all-time in state championship football games.
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.
Officials say the structure will come down, they just don't know when.
Officials say the structure will come down, they just don't know when.
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.
Onslow County Sheriff Hans Miller said the body of a missing 3-year-old girl has been found. At a brief news conference Saturday night in Pender County, Miller said Mariah Woods' body was found Saturday at 5:30 p.m. by a Fayetteville dive team.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.
Alex Bowen said he couldn't sleep. So in a hungry and slightly drunken stupor, Bowen said he went to a West Columbia Waffle House early Thursday morning and found it empty of other customers.