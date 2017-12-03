Arizona Bowl hype begins - Tucson News Now

Arizona Bowl hype begins

Posted by Scott Coleman
Connect
and David Kelly, Sports Anchor / Reporter
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Tucson invasion of the Aggies has begun.

Utah State arrived on Christmas Day to begin preparations for the 3rd Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl.

New Mexico State heads into town on Tuesday.

This will be New Mexico State's first bowl game appearance in 57 years. Utah State last played in a bowl game in 2015 and has six bowl appearances this decade.

NMSU finished the season with two wins to reach bowl eligibility. The Aggies are led by head coach Doug Martin, who is in his fifth season at the university. Quarterback Tyler Rodgers threw for 3,825 yards and 26 touchdowns this season and figures to throw the ball plenty against Utah State.

Utah State also closed out the season with a 6-6 mark. A mid-season change at quarterback helped spark the offense as freshman Jordan Love took over. The Aggies like to spread the ball around and are a run-first team, led by senior LaJuan Hunt.

The game will be televised Friday on CBS Sports Network. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. locally.

