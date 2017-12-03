Arizona Bowl to host New Mexico State and Utah State in battle o - Tucson News Now

Arizona Bowl to host New Mexico State and Utah State in battle of the Aggies

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

There was some confusion over which teams would be coming to Tucson, but in the end, the Utah State Aggies and New Mexico State Aggies were selected for the 3rd annual Arizona Bowl. Kickoff is set for Dec. 29th at 3:30 p.m. locally.

This will be New Mexico State's first bowl game appearance in 57 years. Utah State last played in a bowl game in 2015.

NMSU finished the season with two wins to reach bowl eligibility. The Aggies are led by head coach Doug Martin, who is in his fifth season at the university. Quarterback Tyler Rodgers threw for 3,825 yards and 26 touchdowns this season and figures to throw the ball plenty against Utah State.

Utah State also closed out the season with a 6-6 mark. A mid-season change at quarterback helped spark the offense as freshman Jordan Love took over. The Aggies like to spread the ball around and are a run-first team, led by senior LaJuan Hunt.

The game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.

    •   
